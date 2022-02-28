Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

20 years since Rincon woman disappeared

The missing person for Allyson Romedy at the Rincon Police Department.
The missing person for Allyson Romedy at the Rincon Police Department.(WTOC)
By Jake Wallace
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The case of a missing Rincon woman hits a tragic milestone Monday as a family still waits to learn what happened to their loved one.

Allyson Romedy was last seen on the evening of Feb. 28, 2002, at her Rincon apartment when she tucked her then 10-year-old daughter into bed.

Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

The Rincon Police Department continues to investigate the case but have yet to uncover the answer.

Romedy’s sister Jennifer Lunsford says the last 20 years have been frustrating, and it’s left the family wondering if they’ll ever know what happened to Allyson.

“It was horrible in the beginning because we kept thinking we were going to get those answers. Every year that passed, I believe we begin to lose a little bit of hope about finding her. Without her, without any remains or anything. There’s no answers. We don’t have any closure,” Lunsford said.

WTOC Digital Anchor Jake Wallace sat down with Romedy’s sister and spoke with Rincon Police about where this case stands 20 years later.

You’ll see that story Monday night on The News at 5:00.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River
Police sirens
Savannah Police respond to two shootings
Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
Daniel T. Powers was elected as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal elected
It’s the first day on the job for Port Wentworth’s new interim city manager.
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position

Latest News

Georgia Southern students research maritime sites
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn performing this June at the Enmarket Arena
Hundreds gather to honor Ahmaud Arbery
Hundreds gather to honor Ahmaud Arbery
A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River