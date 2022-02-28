20 years since Rincon woman disappeared

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The case of a missing Rincon woman hits a tragic milestone Monday as a family still waits to learn what happened to their loved one.

Allyson Romedy was last seen on the evening of Feb. 28, 2002, at her Rincon apartment when she tucked her then 10-year-old daughter into bed.

Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

The Rincon Police Department continues to investigate the case but have yet to uncover the answer.

Romedy’s sister Jennifer Lunsford says the last 20 years have been frustrating, and it’s left the family wondering if they’ll ever know what happened to Allyson.

“It was horrible in the beginning because we kept thinking we were going to get those answers. Every year that passed, I believe we begin to lose a little bit of hope about finding her. Without her, without any remains or anything. There’s no answers. We don’t have any closure,” Lunsford said.

WTOC Digital Anchor Jake Wallace sat down with Romedy’s sister and spoke with Rincon Police about where this case stands 20 years later.

