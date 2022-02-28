3rd ID soldiers deploy to Europe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Approximately 3,800 families are saying goodbye to loved ones who are on their way overseas.

3rd I.D. soldiers are loading up on planes at Hunter Army Airfield, deploying to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and to be prepared to support a range of other requirements in the region, according to the Army.

Signs of the deployment can be seen at businesses surrounding Hunter Army Airfield, including at businesses that do uniform alterations and sell surplus military gear.

A couple surplus stores near Hunter Army Airfield, says they cater to soldiers looking for items they might not be able to find on post before they deploy.

“We’re able to fill the void that CIF don’t have. Some of the gear, they’re running low on, and they’re not able to issue it to all of the soldiers. But for the most part, we can fill the gap,” A 2 Z Military Surplus owner Charlie Smith said.

As an Army veteran, Smith says he’s been able to enjoy the interaction with the active-duty soldiers here over the past eight years.

“The comfort gear. The extra gaiters, or particular gloves that are not issued, or head gear.”

Smith, an Army veteran himself, says he knows deployments like the one underway are met with a variety of emotions for soldiers and their families. But Smith knows those heading overseas are well prepared for the task ahead.

“It’s actually what the soldiers are training for constantly.”

Another business catering to the needs of soldiers getting ready to head out is Express Sewing and Dry Cleaning, where in addition to altering soldiers’ uniforms, the owner, Chrissy Hamilton, says she’s had to alter her schedule to accommodate last minute deployment requests.

“Been getting a lot of calls that people need, the military needs their uniforms done immediately. They also have gear that they have to get their name out onto, name tapes made, things to take with,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says soldier alterations are prioritized to make sure they don’t go without during a deployment.

She described the emotion she picks up on when catering to those preparing to head overseas and their loved ones.

“If it’s just a normal deployment, it’s fine. But when it’s something that, there’s something going on...it’s sad. It’s hard to get close to the families and everything, and then watch someone have to go, with the fear,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says she’s preparing for a very busy week ahead as more 3rd ID soldiers prepare for their deployment.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.