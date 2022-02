SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready to Boot Scootin’ Boogie with Brooks & Dunn at the Enmarket Arena in June.

The legendary Country band will perform June 16 at the new arena in Savannah.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 4, according to the Enmarket Arena. Click here for more information.

JUST ANNOUNCED❗️Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022 with special guests Jordan Davis and Tyler Braden is coming to Enmarket Arena on June 16! Tickets on sale this Friday! https://bit.ly/BrooksAndDunnSV22 Posted by The Enmarket Arena on Monday, February 28, 2022

