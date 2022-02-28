Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia, Ukraine amid war

FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and...
FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice.(Action News 5)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shipping service will continue, however, to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.

“The safety of our team members is our top priority,” a FedEx representative said in a statement.

Additionally, the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

This move comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For specific shipment status information, track your package here.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River
Police sirens
Savannah Police respond to two shootings
Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
Daniel T. Powers was elected as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal elected
It’s the first day on the job for Port Wentworth’s new interim city manager.
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position

Latest News

People gathered in Madrid on Sunday to protest the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Ukrainian sailor tries to sink superyacht of Russian boss
Georgia Southern students research maritime sites
Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland, where volunteers offer food, rides and shelter. Since...
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
The International Olympic Committee on Monday called on Russian and Belarusian athletes to be...
Russia facing sports isolation over invasion of Ukraine
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn performing this June at the Enmarket Arena