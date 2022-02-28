Hilton Head approves initiative they hope will improve Gullah Geechee land

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - One town in the Lowcountry recently approved an initiative that they say will better the quality of life for a marginalized part of their population.

The Gullah community in the Stoney area of Hilton Head has and will continue to be impacted by U.S. 278, but now the town is looking to counteract those affects by boosting the economy here.

To do that in this historic neighborhood, the town says they’ll be starting a nonprofit corporation looking to help Gullah people make the most of this land.

“Ultimately if you’re going to be able to preserve the culture and heritage you got to be able to create an opportunity for people to live, work and also thrive within that community and so this organization - as it gets created - is really going to be targeted and focused on helping to achieve that,” said Josh Gruber, Deputy Town Manager.

Gruber says the approved idea is still in early stages and as it moves through council, the specifics will be nailed down.

