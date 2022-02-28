Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

MONDAY | Cool, gloomy, occasionally damp weather rules the forecast!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cloudy, cool and damp start to our Monday. Temperatures range from the mid-40s in parts of the Lowcountry to mid and upper 50s south of the Altamaha River.

Sprinkles and spotty light rain showers are possible through the morning commute, especially along and south of the I-16 corridor. Through the day, clouds remain thick. It’ll be a gloomy Monday with a temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to near 60° in Savannah. Scattered showers are mostly likely south of Savannah later this morning and afternoon.

The forecast features temperatures in the 50s, eventually 40s, clouds and a chance of spotty drizzle this evening.

Sunshine emerges Tuesday with an afternoon temperature warming to near 70° Cool, to chilly, night and warmer afternoons are in the forecast through mid-week with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Afternoons get a little toastier as we get into late-week; 80s returns!

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River
Police sirens
Savannah Police respond to two shootings
Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
Daniel T. Powers was elected as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal elected
It’s the first day on the job for Port Wentworth’s new interim city manager.
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-28-2022
First Alert Weather
Spotty rain chance lingers into Monday
Spotty showers on Monday, drier the rest of the week
Andrew's Sunday night forecast 2.27
Drier stretch starts Tuesday
Andrew's Sunday evening forecast 2.27