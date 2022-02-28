MONDAY | Cool, gloomy, occasionally damp weather rules the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cloudy, cool and damp start to our Monday. Temperatures range from the mid-40s in parts of the Lowcountry to mid and upper 50s south of the Altamaha River.

Sprinkles and spotty light rain showers are possible through the morning commute, especially along and south of the I-16 corridor. Through the day, clouds remain thick. It’ll be a gloomy Monday with a temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to near 60° in Savannah. Scattered showers are mostly likely south of Savannah later this morning and afternoon.

The forecast features temperatures in the 50s, eventually 40s, clouds and a chance of spotty drizzle this evening.

Sunshine emerges Tuesday with an afternoon temperature warming to near 70° Cool, to chilly, night and warmer afternoons are in the forecast through mid-week with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Afternoons get a little toastier as we get into late-week; 80s returns!

Have a great day,

Cutter

