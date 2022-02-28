Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot and killed on the 400 block of McKenzie Place in Savannah.

Officers located a 17-year-old male with a life-threatening gunshot wound just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

The victim was taken to a Savannah hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

