Stewart Cink looks to claim fourth RBC Heritage title in April

By Jake Wallace
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Less than a year after winning his third RBC Heritage title, Stewart Cink returned to Harbour Town on Monday for media day.

The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket got a first look at his traditional championship portrait, then had a sit down with tournament director Steve Wilmot.

The Heritage will return to 100 percent capacity this year, after two years impacted by COVID. Cink said it will be good to see that always passionate fans return to Hilton Head Island.

“I know that the people who come to watch this tournament are super excited to come out and watch and be back to see some of the people that they know and go to the same places that they go out on the course and so we sense that, and that makes it feel even bigger. It’s a great tournament and we look forward to being here another year,” Cink said.

Cink will have a go at his fourth Tartan jacket, when the Heritage tees off this April.

First round play begins Thursday, April 14 on Hilton Head.

