1 person hurt after fire on Heather Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services responded to a fire on Heather Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to neighbors, the man was welding in his gazebo when they heard an explosion.

They say the gazebo is a loss but the victim’s trailer did not catch on fire.

The victim was transported in a helicopter to the Augusta Burn Center.

“My first reaction is Oh my God, you see a human being comin out on fire running across the yard you just do what you’re supposed to do,” said Chuck and Tanya Hicks who witnessed the explosion.

Chuck and Tanya Hicks jumped right in to help their neighbor although they were in shock .

“I know there was an explosion he come running out and he was totally on fire. Dropped and rolled, I grabbed a coat, come over here... he had put himself out.”

“She basically was tending to him ‘cause his skin was just peeling off of him. I don’t think he realized just how bad he was hurt. "

The fire also damaged his motorcycles, but fortunately, the trailer didn’t catch fire.

