Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office adding K9 to force who can detect electronic devices

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a first of its kind for the state of Georgia. That’s how officials from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office describe their plan for a new detection K9.

The police dog can detect electronic storage devices used by child predators.

On average electronic detection K9′s find two devices per search that otherwise would’ve gone unnoticed by human investigators. That’s according to Defenders for Children, a group aiming to place electronic detection K9′s in police departments. Now officials from the sheriff’s office hope that by sniffing out storage devices, the new K9 will help keep children safe.

“Child pornography, people have to realize, it’s everywhere. It’s in every community. It doesn’t matter on a population size. So we have to realize it could be next door, it could be someone down the street, it could be an office, it could be someone that you know,” said Toni Clark with Defenders for Children. “Unfortunately child pornography is increasing and it’s very easy for people to get away with and that’s where the K9′s are coming in.”

Clark says the new dog would be a first for Georgia - the only K9 in the region trained to find critical electronic evidence that helps investigators prosecute child abusers.

Sniffing for a substance used in electronic devices, the dogs are trained to detect thumb drives, hidden cameras, and cell phones. According to Defenders for Children, these devices can store thousands of images of children being abused and be easily hidden from law enforcement.

“Just imagine, if you miss this device during a search which is very easy to happen because they’re so little, you can hide it anywhere. What would happen to the children who are not being rescued?”

The sheriff’s office recently opened an Internet Crimes Against Children unit which deputies say has helped them identify more abuse and trafficking cases in the area.

“When COVID set up, we really say numbers skyrocketing. Why? Because children weren’t at school. They were being watched in different facilities by different people,” said Jennifer Fleming, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office PIO.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bryan County averages about two child exploitation cases a month, and an average of one arrest.

While officials admit those numbers are higher than similar sized counties, the number of people that drive through the county could be causing that uptick.

“Some way shape or form, there are 8 highways that go through Bryan County currently. So they’re always being traveled. So generally, when we look at the numbers, are they comparative? They’re relatively on the higher side for such a rural area but that’s also because we’re a bigger hub for travelers,” Fleming said.

And these types of K9′s cost more than your typical narcotics police dog. The price tag for Bryan County’s dog will be $36,000. The K9 is expected to be in service by May.

