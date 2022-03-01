Sky Cams
Carver State Bank celebrates 95th anniversary

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Carver State Bank celebrated a huge milestone this weekend - its 95th anniversary!

To mark the special occasion, they showed a documentary called Financial Freedom for All: Robert James and Carver State Bank.

The film honors and recognizes the bank’s President and CEO, Robert James, who began his career at the bank in 1971. 50 years later, he is the longest tenured Black bank president in the country.

“We are proud of the fact that we have survived through all of the difficulties that financial institutions have had over the years. All the changes and the technologies and markets but Carver has managed to survive. And I think that we survived because we’ve had consistency of leadership and consistency of purpose,” James said.

The documentary premiere included a roundtable discussion and WTOC’s very own Cyreia Sandlin emceed the event.

