City of Savannah, police discuss security plans for new to-go cup zone on St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s mask mandate has been lifted just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.

New boundaries for Savannah’s to-go cup zone start at the Savannah River and stretches all the way to Victory Drive.

While the increased zone is welcome news to some, for local leaders, it means a broader responsibility when it comes to keeping you safe. It’s something they’re already gearing up to do right now.

City officials have called this expanded to-go cup zone a trial and error experiment, that they’ll see what works and what doesn’t, and tweak the concept in the years to come.

“We want people to look at this day as an opportunity to see different parts of the City, to patronize different areas, so that we can expand the wealth,” said Susan Broker, Savannah Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism.

Again, here’s a look at the proposed expanded to-go cup zone that was approved by City Council at last week’s meeting. Police were also on hand Tuesday morning to talk about how their coverage of the City will look on the one day the to-go cup expansion is in effect.

“In years past we’ve used less officers from partner agencies on the route for the parade, and kept more officers in the downtown. This year we will use more officers on the parade to free up some of our officers to put them elsewhere throughout the expanded to-go cup zone,” said Sgt. Jason Pagliaro.

SPD officials say they’re going to be diligent in making sure everyone is following the rules of the to-go cup zone, and making sure everyone is enjoying themselves safely. That includes cracking down on things like underage drinking.

“So our alcohol compliance unit will be out, will be checking on businesses. And then our officers will also be out checking that the proper people that should have alcohol, have it, and that they’re staying within the zones,” said Maj. Robert Gavin.

Major Gavin pointed out that the to-go cup pilot in 2019 in the same area really didn’t see a significant rise or fall in any kind of illegal activity, and that they expect the same result for this Saint Patrick’s Day.

At this point, no plans are being released on any additional road closures around the expanded to-go cup zone. City officials say that information will be released closer to Saint Patrick’s Day.

Old Savannah Tours announced plans Tuesday to bring back their Saint Patrick’s Day shuttle.

They’ll be running from Savannah to Tybee Island every 30 minutes. That’s on Saint Patrick’s Day from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m. that Friday.

You will need to purchase a shuttle wristband to ride. For more details, you can give Old Savannah Tours a call.

