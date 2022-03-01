Club Car Championship holds media day ahead of tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the calendar flips to March, it means golf season is right around the corner in our area.

Once again, that season will begin with the Club Car Championship at The Landings later this month.

The Club Car Championship at The Landings will tee off for the fifth time later this month.

A pair of Georgia Bulldogs spoke to the crowd Tuesday - current Korn Ferry Tour member Joey Garber and Savannah native Brian Harman.

While Harman didn’t spend a lot of time on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour, the two time winner on the PGA Tour says he’s seen how it has helped today’s younger players be more prepared for the big stage.

Harman says he’s also happy to see the Club Car Championship continue to thrive on the Tour and help build the sport in Savannah.

“Savannah needs to be a hub for golf. It’s a hub for travel. It’s a hub for tourism. It’s a beautiful city. I loved growing up here. It needs more golf. It needs more events. Because the citizens of Savannah will support it.”

For the first time since 2019, the tournament will be held without limitations. Garber says that has the players excited to get back in front of the large crowds.

“We don’t usually have this many people out at a tournament, so it’s a lot of fun for us to play in front of crowds. Hopefully, there will be a lot of fun for these people. I know they always enjoy it, and we love playing in front of them.”

Things will get going here at the Deer Creek Course in less than a month. First round play for the fifth Club Car Championship will begin on March 31.

