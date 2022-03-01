Resident displaced, firefighter injured after house fire on Seabrook

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Sheldon Fire District responded to a house fire on Seabrook just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the homeowner was inside and noticed smoke around the electrical box. They say the home did not have any smoke alarms.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported a single wide mobile home 50 percent involved in flames. Firefighters had to battle the flames from the outside before it was safe to enter.

Firefighters say operations were hampered a bit as the electrical wires came free of the home and were still live on the ground.

Crews searched the home for a kitten but were unable to find it until a final sweep three hours later when fire fighters were leaving the scene. Unfortunately, the kitten didn’t survive.

Due to the lack of hydrants in the area, the Sheldon Fire District responded with their water tanker for a water supply as part of an automatic aid agreement with Burton.

The elderly homeowner stated she smelled smoke, and when she went to investigate, she saw fire around her electrical panel. Fire investigators located the area where the fire started, which was in the area of the electrical panel, but the investigation as to the exact cause is still under investigation.

Captain Daniel Byrne says if anyone needs smoke alarms the fire department will give them to you for free.

The resident was displaced. One firefighter sustained a minor injury, but was able to return to duty.

