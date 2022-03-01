Sky Cams
Georgia Southern’s 2022 football schedule released

The Eagles will return to Statesboro in several phases beginning June 1.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Georgia Southern University football schedule has been released.

A few new faces appear on this year’s schedule.

For the second game of the season, the Eagles will travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers on Sept. 10.

Three new Sun Belt Conference teams will also face the Eagles. James Madison and Marshall will make the trip to Paulson Stadium while the Eagles will travel to face Old Dominion.

