Georgia Southern’s 2022 football schedule released

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Georgia Southern University football schedule has been released.

A few new faces appear on this year’s schedule.

For the second game of the season, the Eagles will travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers on Sept. 10.

Three new Sun Belt Conference teams will also face the Eagles. James Madison and Marshall will make the trip to Paulson Stadium while the Eagles will travel to face Old Dominion.

