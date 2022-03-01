New daytime resource center for women opens in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Bulloch County who are facing a crisis have a new place to turn.

The founders of Esther’s Place signed their lease on Grady Street to open a daytime resource center for women who are homeless, widowed, or facing other personal challenges.

They received a sponsorship check from Christian Social Ministries to help them get started. One of the co-founders says her inspiration came from those who helped her following the death of her husband.

“I had people who helped me get out of my dark pit, and I know how important it is to have people come beside you and help you out of the pit,” Tanya Wright said.

They’ll offer a place for showers and laundry as well as mentoring and life skills workshops.

