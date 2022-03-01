Pooler church gathers to pray for peace in Ukraine

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - As the war in continues and people flee Ukraine, we’re hearing from a local woman whose family is still on the ground there.

Uliana Gonzalez says peaceful people are suffering in Ukraine. Her parents still live there and she fears for their lives.

“It’s a full-scale war.”

Uliana Gonzalez and her family wear the colors and the pride of Ukraine - the country they were born and raised in. Fearing for her parents who are stuck over there while the country is under attack.

“My heart is broken. I’m devastated I’m shocked I’m sad. there’s no words to describe our feelings,” said Uliana Gonzalez.

She says nowhere is safe.

“We haven’t slept much for the past four days. I’m calling my parents as often as I can, and I take screenshots hoping that if it’s the last time I see them that I have a picture of them.”

Gonzalez says praying for peace is one of the few ways to help, so she took her family to Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

“It is through that suffering that we are tried that we are molded that we are strengthened,” said Father Pablo Migone, Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Father Pablo Migone says people can only have faith in the One who can protect and bring peace.

“The Ukrainian people have suffered tremendously but within that suffering we always see a hope for tomorrow.”

Even if you’re not in a church, the Gonzalez family says everyone needs to take this crisis seriously.

“This is not fake. This is not a computer game or a movie it’s reality. Their life changed. There is no more schools or daycares,” Gonzalez said.

They continue to pray everyday their people won’t get caught in a genocide.

“I just hope my daughter will meet her grandparents alive.”

The Gonzalez family says what people can do here is keep praying, start rallies, and donate to trusted organizations on the ground trying to help.

