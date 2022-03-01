Port Wentworth City Hall reopens

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth City Hall has officially reopened to the public as of March 1st.

According to the new Interim City manager, two key staff positions have been filled and an existing employee has transferred to City Hall permanently.

City Hall is accepting applications for full-time positions.

In addition, City Hall has resumed to normal hours of operation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.