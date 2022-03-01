RBC Heritage looking for volunteers

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island will be back in a big way.

And it’s looking for teen volunteers to help with keeping score for the tournament.

To register, you must be between the ages of 12 and 18, be familiar with golf and ready to walk 18 holes inside the ropes.

You can apply here. The deadline is March 10. The tournament is from April 11 to the 17th.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.