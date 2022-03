SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to a house fire near the corner of Habersham and 51st streets.

Firefighters say two residents and their dog were able to escape.

Stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

The Habersham Street is blocked from 52nd to 50th Streets and 52nd Street is blocked from Habersham to Battey while... Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.