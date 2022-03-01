Savannah mayor addresses recent gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addressing a violent week in the City.

Five shootings in less than seven days, two of those deadly, including one just Monday night that claimed a 17-year old’s life.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter gave us a breakdown of where we are with homicides so far this year.

He said Monday’s killing of a 17-year old was the sixth homicide this year, and that’s two higher than where we were at this point last year.

Here’s a map of five of the latest shootings around Savannah. Three of those happened on Sunday alone.

“This is not random crime we’re talking about. These are individuals that there’s something going on. And what we have to do ultimately is break into what’s going on,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Police say one recent shooting victim isn’t giving police any information. Mayor Johnson says that lack of cooperation is often a victim trying to protect someone, or a sign the victim could go down a path of retaliation.

“If we don’t get ahead of that, then we will continue to have traumatic incidents,” said Mayor Johnson.

The Mayor called on loved ones of those involved in potentially dangerous activity to intervene by getting resources like the new Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement involved.

“We need people’s help. Because often times, and what I’ve heard being there is that, oh yeah, this had been going on for quite some time.”

As for Monday night’s homicide on McKenzie Place, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter says detectives are following leads, what he called really good information, and will hopefully resolve the case soon.

