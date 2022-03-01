TUESDAY | Chilly mornings, warmer afternoons and sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s a bit chillier this morning, with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s well inland, to low and mid-40s across the Inland Savannah Metro and lower 50s along the Golden isles.

Under plentiful sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 60s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Sunshine rules the afternoon forecast along with low humidity and a light breeze.

Temperatures, quickly, cool this evening. Have dinner plans? It’ll be in the upper 40s and lower 50s by 10 p.m. in Savannah.

Temperatures bottom-out in the mid-30s inland, lower 40s in Savannah and near 50° at the beach Wednesday morning. A gradual warming trend takes-hold heading into late-week. Plan on cool mornings, afternoons between 80° and 83° and sunshine this weekend.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

