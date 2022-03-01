Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

TUESDAY | Chilly mornings, warmer afternoons and sunshine

By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s a bit chillier this morning, with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s well inland, to low and mid-40s across the Inland Savannah Metro and lower 50s along the Golden isles.

Under plentiful sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 60s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Sunshine rules the afternoon forecast along with low humidity and a light breeze.

Temperatures, quickly, cool this evening. Have dinner plans? It’ll be in the upper 40s and lower 50s by 10 p.m. in Savannah.

Temperatures bottom-out in the mid-30s inland, lower 40s in Savannah and near 50° at the beach Wednesday morning. A gradual warming trend takes-hold heading into late-week. Plan on cool mornings, afternoons between 80° and 83° and sunshine this weekend.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah
The missing person for Allyson Romedy at the Rincon Police Department.
20 years since Rincon woman disappeared
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
Image courtesy of MGN.
Mask mandate ends in Savannah

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-02-2022
It was a cold start to Wednesday
VIDEO FORECAST | Cold morning, warm afternoon - all in today's forecast!
*
WEDNESDAY | Temperatures rebound more than 30° this afternoon!
Approaching 80° Wednesday
Dave's 6pm Forecast
A chilly wait at the bus stop
VIDEO FORECAST | Temperatures warm to near 70° this afternoon