Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

1 million Fitbits recalled for potential burn hazard

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.
Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About a million Fitbits sold in the United States are being recalled for a potential burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall only involves the following models and colors of the Fibit Ionic Smartwatch:

  • Ionic FB503CPBU - Slate Blue/Burnt Orange
  • Ionic FB503GYBK - Charcoal/Smoke Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTGY - Blue Gray/Silver Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTNV - Adidas edition, Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray

The agency said that Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.

There have been 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

These watches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021 at various retailers nationwide and online.

Anyone with a Fibit Ionic Smartwatch should contact the company to get pre-paid packaging to return the device for a refund of $299.

Fitbit will also provide a discount code of 40% off select products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
The U.S. Navy is coming to Savannah later this month.
Navy Week coming to Savannah this month
A deployment underway, thousands of 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are flying out of Savannah,...
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
The Springer Family
Adoption process delays causing orphans to be stuck in Ukraine
Marc Wilson
Hearing continues in Bulloch Co. murder case

Latest News

Part of East Bolton Street, near Love Oak Street, is closed while Savannah Police investigate...
Part of E. Bolton St. closed as Savannah Police investigate shooting
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County