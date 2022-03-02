Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Apple suspends product sales in Russia

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.
Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tech companies have come under increasing public pressure to act against Russia.

Apple has announced it has stopped selling its products in Russia.

The company wrote in a statement Tuesday that it’s deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia, and Apple Pay has been limited in Russia.

Last week, the Ukrainian government asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating. (CNN, OE24, Telegram, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The White House, Readovka, Twitter)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
The U.S. Navy is coming to Savannah later this month.
Navy Week coming to Savannah this month
A deployment underway, thousands of 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are flying out of Savannah,...
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
The Springer Family
Adoption process delays causing orphans to be stuck in Ukraine
Marc Wilson
Hearing continues in Bulloch Co. murder case

Latest News

Part of East Bolton Street, near Love Oak Street, is closed while Savannah Police investigate...
Part of E. Bolton St. closed as Savannah Police investigate shooting
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County