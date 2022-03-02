Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Baker’s Pride busy selling King Cakes for Mardi Gras

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannahians made sure to get their King Cake orders in before Fat Tuesday wrapped up.

Baker’s Pride Bakery said they got about 50 pre-orders and people were coming in the shop ordering all day.

Afternoon Supervisor Rodney Seabrook said some people don’t realize, finding the baby in the cake is good luck, but it also means you have to buy it next year.

The bakery had something for everybody today, including some Mardi Gras themed cookies and donuts.

“It’s all about getting what fun you can in after Ash Wednesday when you have to go ahead and give up something for Lent...and for a lot of people that’s like sweets,” said Rodney Seabrook, Supervisor at Baker’s Pride.

Seabrook said they should still have some King Cakes left tomorrow. He said now they’ll start taking down Mardi Gras decorations and get ready for the next big event -- St. Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah
The missing person for Allyson Romedy at the Rincon Police Department.
20 years since Rincon woman disappeared
Image courtesy of MGN.
Mask mandate ends in Savannah
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas

Latest News

1 person hurt after fire on Heather Street
1 person hurt after fire on Heather Street
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
Savannah mayor addresses recent gun violence
An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours