Baker’s Pride busy selling King Cakes for Mardi Gras

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannahians made sure to get their King Cake orders in before Fat Tuesday wrapped up.

Baker’s Pride Bakery said they got about 50 pre-orders and people were coming in the shop ordering all day.

Afternoon Supervisor Rodney Seabrook said some people don’t realize, finding the baby in the cake is good luck, but it also means you have to buy it next year.

The bakery had something for everybody today, including some Mardi Gras themed cookies and donuts.

“It’s all about getting what fun you can in after Ash Wednesday when you have to go ahead and give up something for Lent...and for a lot of people that’s like sweets,” said Rodney Seabrook, Supervisor at Baker’s Pride.

Seabrook said they should still have some King Cakes left tomorrow. He said now they’ll start taking down Mardi Gras decorations and get ready for the next big event -- St. Patrick’s Day.

