Clayton County Police Department police officer shot responding to call
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed that an officer has been shot in the 5300 block of Riverdale Road.
Three nearby schools have been placed on lockdown -- Northcutt Elementary, North Clayton Middle School and North Clayton High School.
MAP OF THE AREA
According to Chief Roberts, the police officer responded to an armed robbery in progress in the parking lot of a shopping center.
The shooter immediately opened fire when the police officer arrived. The officer was shot near the waist and the person who was being robbed was shot in the hand.
The injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
The shooter has bot been arrested, but the police believe they have him contained to a neighborhood behind the shopping center.
The police department is asking the public to avoid the area.
Check back for updates. CBS46 has a crew on the scene.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.