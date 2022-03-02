Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Clayton County Police Department police officer shot responding to call

A Clayton County police officer has been shot outside of a QuikTrip.
A Clayton County police officer has been shot outside of a QuikTrip.(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed that an officer has been shot in the 5300 block of Riverdale Road.

Three nearby schools have been placed on lockdown -- Northcutt Elementary, North Clayton Middle School and North Clayton High School.

MAP OF THE AREA

According to Chief Roberts, the police officer responded to an armed robbery in progress in the parking lot of a shopping center.

The shooter immediately opened fire when the police officer arrived. The officer was shot near the waist and the person who was being robbed was shot in the hand.

The injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The shooter has bot been arrested, but the police believe they have him contained to a neighborhood behind the shopping center.

The police department is asking the public to avoid the area.

Check back for updates. CBS46 has a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah
The missing person for Allyson Romedy at the Rincon Police Department.
20 years since Rincon woman disappeared
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
Image courtesy of MGN.
Mask mandate ends in Savannah

Latest News

Savannah-Chatham County's school board meeting
Savannah-Chatham County school board discusses library book selection process
Top Teacher: Debra Hammer
Top Teacher: Debra Hammer
A deployment underway, thousands of 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are flying out of Savannah,...
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
Gavel
Marc Wilson returns to court for pre-trial motions