Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and...
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Neil Diamond just sold his prolific song catalog to Universal for what’s assumed to be hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 81-year-old Grammy winner retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Now, Universal is taking over his entire catalog and master recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album.

He says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.

Financial details of the deal haven’t been released, but other artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years have made a lot of money.

For example, Sting sold his catalog to Universal in February in a deal worth a reported $300 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah
The missing person for Allyson Romedy at the Rincon Police Department.
20 years since Rincon woman disappeared
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
Image courtesy of MGN.
Mask mandate ends in Savannah

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation
President Joe Biden, besmirched with ashes on Ash Wednesday, talked to reporters before heading...
Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Ukraine: Bombardment kills 21 people in Kharkiv; UN votes to demand Russian withdrawal
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson...
Schumer: Supreme Court nominee Jackson has ‘real empathy’