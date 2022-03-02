Hilton Head Island leaders look into improving workforce housing

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head leaders are taking another look at how to improve workforce housing on the island.

It’s well known that Hilton Head Island runs on tourism, as the industry makes upwards of a billion dollars for the town every year.

The workers who help make those profits possible though, often have a difficult time finding affordable housing and now the town is taking steps to fix that.

The proposal explains that the town would give incentives and discounts to a developer, making it cheaper to construct and thus cheaper to live on.

These are ideas of what around 12 acres on the northern end of the island between Gumtree and Wildhorse Road near the post office could look like once completed.

“The intent for the housing that’s developed on the property will be 100 percent towards our workforce, so we’re going to try to limit the rent restriction on it to serve a certain amount of our area median income. So it will serve for our hospitality workers, our construction workers, our firefighters our teachers. People who currently have to commute to serve our island,” Jayme Lopko, Senior Planner said.

Lopko says the next step in this process is finding a developer who will help the town bring this vision to life and she expects that to happen in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the housing itself is still years down the road for these workers.

