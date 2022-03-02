Liberty County School District moves forward with optional mask

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School District announced Wednesday that masks will become optional starting March 7.

They say anyone returning to school on days six to ten of COVID-19 quarantine will be required to wear a mask until their quarantine period is complete.

In addition, the Liberty County School System will no longer post cases on their district website.

A mask requirement could return if cases were to rise again.

