Liberty County School District moves forward with optional mask
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School District announced Wednesday that masks will become optional starting March 7.
They say anyone returning to school on days six to ten of COVID-19 quarantine will be required to wear a mask until their quarantine period is complete.
In addition, the Liberty County School System will no longer post cases on their district website.
A mask requirement could return if cases were to rise again.
