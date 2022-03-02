Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Liberty County School District moves forward with optional mask

A family is suing the Liberty County School District, saying the system didn't do enough to...
A family is suing the Liberty County School District, saying the system didn't do enough to guarantee their children's safety while on the bus. Watch The News Now.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School District announced Wednesday that masks will become optional starting March 7.

They say anyone returning to school on days six to ten of COVID-19 quarantine will be required to wear a mask until their quarantine period is complete.

In addition, the Liberty County School System will no longer post cases on their district website.

A mask requirement could return if cases were to rise again.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah
The missing person for Allyson Romedy at the Rincon Police Department.
20 years since Rincon woman disappeared
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
Image courtesy of MGN.
Mask mandate ends in Savannah

Latest News

SCCPSS
Masks optional now at Savannah-Chatham public schools
New masking guidance from CDC
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say