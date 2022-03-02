Marc Wilson returns to court for pre-trial motions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson returned to court for pre-trial motions Wednesday, and this time it was in front of a new judge.

The judge heard from 10 witnesses in an immunity hearing.

The defense attorneys hope to establish that Wilson acted in self-defense when he fired shots at a truck rolling beside his car on the road and the bullet struck a young woman inside.

Wilson faces murder charges in the June 2020 shooting on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Judge Ronald Thompson was appointed to hear the case after Judge Michael Muldrew was recused more than a year into the process.

The defense attorneys called witnesses such as police officers, Wilson’s parents, the driver, and passengers in the truck where Haley Hutcheson was riding.

The defense hopes to prove the people in the pickup truck taunted Wilson, swerving into his path and hurling racial slurs at him.

They say he fired the shots to chase them away.

The driver and his passengers all denied doing or saying anything toward Wilson.

“I don’t know what they did, or what anybody did but that’s when we got shot at,” Maci Neagley, Witness said.

The team of defense attorneys reminded the witnesses from the truck of their previous statements to police, previous hearings, and pointing to what they say are inconsistencies about their interaction with Marc Wilson that night.

The inconsistencies included how much they’d been drinking, the use of racial slurs before that night, and whether anyone in the truck was armed.

The defense will call more witnesses and the hearing process is expected to wrap up Friday.

