Marking Ash Wednesday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For Catholics in Savannah the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist is home.

“We were born and raised here. He went to school right over here. He served at mass here as an alter server,” said Jake Forbes.

And there may not be a better day to return home than this, “Ash Wednesday is special to us because it starts Lent,” said Jake’s father Franklin.

Which is exactly why hundreds made their way here.

“I wanted to get my ashes on Ash Wednesday,” said Frank Carollo.

A day so important that Carollo, who’s visiting from Maryland, made this his first stop.

“I got off the airplane, got my rental car and drove looking for the church.”

While the ashes are important,“it’s a visible demonstration of your faith,” Carollo says.

It also marks the beginning of Lent, a time of renewal.

Many taking this time to renew themselves, by giving something up.

“I haven’t done that since I was a kid,” jokes Carollo.

But for others, “I won’t get excessive but, a little bit more pushups, little more hiking, talk back to my wife a little less,” joked Jake Forbes.

“It’s very difficult, coffee, alcohol and sweets,” said Ava Villafarra.

“Cut down on my sweets a little bit,” adds Franklin Forbes.

But for them, they feel they gain far more than the give up.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Villafarra.

“It’s not a matter of giving up something but doing something. For example, being more kind, more caring towards people,” said Father Jim O’Neal who was visiting from St. Augustine.

A change we might hope lasts long after the Lenten Season comes to an end.

