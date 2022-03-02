Sky Cams
Navy Week coming to Savannah this month

By Jake Wallace
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Navy is coming to Savannah later this month.

The branch will hold the first Navy Week in the City March 14 through March 20, in conjunction with Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

More than 75 sailors from across the country will take part in community outreach and education events, as well as take part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Navy Lieutenant Commander Joshua Kelsey says the goal of Navy Week is simple.

“Everyone who comes out and sees us has a better understanding of not just what the navy does, but why we do it and why the navy matters, and why it matters that they support us, and why their taxpayer dollars support us,” he said.

In addition to participating in the parade, members of the Navy will also take part in the Jasper Green Ceremony.

