New data released showing an increase in opioid deaths in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s department of health and environmental control released data this week showing an increase in opioid deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The director of the Beaufort County alcohol and drug abuse department says opioid overdose numbers have mirrored the state and nationwide trends.

“Our opiate admissions are increasing, the fatalities in the community are increasing and the overdoses are increasing,” Steve Donaldson, BCADAD, Executive Director said.

Donaldson says the numbers are likely still skewed and not accounting for the people that are not coming in for help.

“Just in the last year 229 suspected overdoses but we only have served 54 people a year so you would think that where’s those other 170 people that overdosed… well they’re not coming into treatment services, so that’s concerning,” Donaldson said.

According to data, over the last few years the number of people they’ve treated in Beaufort has grown.

Some of the numbers for 2019 are reflected in the data for 2020 where they’ve treated 53 people.

In 2021, 108 people were treated and so far in 2022 they’ve treated 77 people. Donaldson says they’re working on a way to reach more people.

“Having that knowledge that there’s a lot going on out in the community and they’re not coming to us, we really need to find a way to go to them,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson says they’ve partnered with several local EMS services to increase follow ups and referrals for those who suffer from opioid addiction.

There are resources available for anyone experiencing substance use issues.

For information on how to access help, treatment, or information, contact DAODAS at 803-896-5555.

Anyone experiencing substance use issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic can call a 24/7 support line at 1-844-SC-HOPES, which is operated by DAODAS and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.