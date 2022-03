STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Pittman Park UMC is raising money to support a humanitarian response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The drive thru event will take place March 5th from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ukraine themed thank you gifts will be offered while supplies last.

All donations will go to United Methodist Global Ministries.

