Savannah-Chatham County school board discusses library book selection process

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s school board meeting was Wednesday. One of today’s topics was the school system’s library and book selection process.

This comes as some controversial books are being removed from school districts nationwide.

Some parents have previously said some books on shelves are inappropriate.

Currently, parents can submit a material reconsideration form to have a book removed if they feel it’s inappropriate for kids in a particular school.

The program manager for Media Services says no reconsideration forms have been submitted yet.

Four Islands High School students at this meeting made it clear that books in question, especially about the LGBTQ plus community and race, belong in schools.

“They are being challenged not by students but by parents. I can only speak for high school students when I say this feels like the parents are looking down at us. By challenging these books for the good of their children, it makes me feel as if I am not seen as someone who is smart enough to put down a book when I do not like it.” James Nave, Islands High School Senior said.

No one in support of removing any books spoke at today’s meeting.

School Board President Dr. Joe Buck says more than 30 families contacted him directly to ask that they continue to let parents have a voice in the matter and encourage diverse book topics.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.