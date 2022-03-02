Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

Police responded Montgomery Street and Thackery Place and discovered the male shooting victim. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the shooting occurred at Thackery Place and Lanier Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

