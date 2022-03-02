SCCPSS to discuss book selection in schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, the Savannah-Chatham School District will be updating the school board and the public on the book selection process in all of their school libraries.

The school district says this is all about communication. At previous board meetings, there have been some community members speaking up about their concerns of the books provided to students. In response, the district wants to walk everyone through the process of how they decide which books are in the schools.

There will be no action from the school board since they do not plan to make any changes or update their policies in selecting books, but they want to inform the public about the criteria that is required for screening their books.

They also want to let parents know that there is a challenging process to go through if you feel a book is not appropriate for the school your child attends. Each school site selects their own books that are geared toward that specific group of students.

“Those decisions are not made lightly,” said Tonja Brunn the LD program coordinator at SCCPSS. “They spend hours consulting with teachers as well as staff and their administration, as well as students, what do the students want to see, what do the teachers want to see. Then they spend numerous hours digging into literature, looking up professional websites, evaluating all the new awards books that are coming out to make a decision that is really good for their school .”

If you are interested in learning more about the process, you can join in the informal board meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Whitney Administrative Complex.

