SCCPSS making masks optional starting March 1

SCCPSS
SCCPSS(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will be moving to make masks optional for all students and staff starting Tuesday, March 1.

This is the first time masks will not be required in schools by students and staff since the school year began in August.

SCCPSS says this decision comes after a decline in transmission rates within schools and and the high level of vaccinations among staff.

Face coverings are optional on transportation as well.

While face coverings are optional, SCCPSS says they still strongly encourage students to wear masks while indoors.

SCCPSS asks staff, students, and families to continue to wash hands frequently, maintain appropriate distance where possible, disinfect high touch surfaces, and avoid large gatherings that could be potential super-spreader events. Staff and students should stay home when sick and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

SCCPSS says they will continue to monitor the situation and will make adjustments as needed.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

