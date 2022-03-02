St. Patrick’s Day parade grand marshal stops by Morning Break

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Daniel T. Powers was elected as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The grand marshal serving as the leader for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a role that many say is one of the biggest honors in the city.

“If you’re an Irish-Catholic in Savannah, this is it. This is the absolute ultimate of what you can do,” Powers said.

Powers is now retired but previously served as Chatham County’s Tax Commissioner.

He stopped by Morning Break on Wednesday to discuss his role.

