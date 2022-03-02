Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day parade grand marshal stops by Morning Break

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Daniel T. Powers was elected as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The grand marshal serving as the leader for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a role that many say is one of the biggest honors in the city.

“If you’re an Irish-Catholic in Savannah, this is it. This is the absolute ultimate of what you can do,” Powers said.

Powers is now retired but previously served as Chatham County’s Tax Commissioner.

He stopped by Morning Break on Wednesday to discuss his role.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah
The missing person for Allyson Romedy at the Rincon Police Department.
20 years since Rincon woman disappeared
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
Image courtesy of MGN.
Mask mandate ends in Savannah

Latest News

New Savannah Music Festival executive director
New Savannah Music Festival executive director
St. Patrick’s Day parade grand marshal stops by Morning Break
St. Patrick’s Day parade grand marshal stops by Morning Break
New Savannah Music Festival executive director
New Savannah Music Festival executive director
Savannah JEA
First ever Savannah Jewish Cultural Arts Festival