Top Teacher: Debra Hammer

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Debra Hammer is reading to her kindergarten class at First Christian Academy in Richmond Hill.

“It’s really awesome to work here. We get to talk about God, we are able to pray, it’s like a family,” Hammer said. “It’s a nice small school, student teacher ratio is low. So, that all the children get the attention that they need, academically emotionally and spiritually.”

Hammer says kindergarten is the first time many of her students have attended school and wants them to enjoy learning.

“The kids are like sponges. They are eager to learn. They are interested in everything, and they have a curiosity. And they really enjoy it,” They are happy to come in everyday, so I am happy to see them.”

Hammer gives her students a safe, comfortable space so they get the support they need.

“A student that has confidence, and no matter what their level academically is. Some are still sounding out words, and some are reading a level a couple of grades ahead of where they are at. I want them to embrace that no matter where they are at. do your best and it’s OK,” Hammer said.

