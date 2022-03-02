WEDNESDAY | Temperatures rebound more than 30° this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. It’s a chilly, mostly clear, morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Under sunshine, temperatures warm into the lower 70s by noon; mid and upper 70s. Sunshine and low humidity rules the forecast, today. Temperatures cool into the 60s, then 50s, through the evening hours.

You may want to grab a jacket if you have outdoor evening plans.

Stunning weather rules the forecast through the rest of the work-week, with cool mornings and warm afternoons featuring temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures warm a bit further Sunday and Monday afternoons ahead of a cold front and - what could be - our next greatest chance of rain.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

