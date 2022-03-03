10th Annual Darius Rucker Intercollegiate wraps up on HHI

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - 10th Annual Darius Rucker Intercollegiate tournament was back for the first time since 2020 at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head.

This tournament is the biggest women’s collegiate tournament in the country, and to kick off Women’s History Month, this year’s tournament became the first all-women regular season collegiate to be aired on the Golf Channel.

Over 700 fans were inside the gates to take in some of the best women’s college golfers in the country.

Georgia came in at 13 (round four 298), and South Carolina, after being last on the leaderboard after the first round, they rallied back to finish second, shooting a field-best 283 (-1) Wednesday.

The 4th-ranked Gamecocks said a tough field was exactly the test they needed.

“The strength of the field is going to get close to like SEC, regionals and nationals, which is, you know, exciting to get to practice,” said USC junior golfer, Mathilde Claisse (-1).

The elite tournament featured four top-10 and 10 top-25 teams among the 17 in the field.

“To showcase these women is very special, and it shows their talent level and to showcase that, they deserve that. There’s a lot of great players out there. This golf course is really hard,” said South Carolina women’s golf coach, Kalen Anderson.

The number 5 Wake Forest Demon Deacons swept the team and individual titles for the second consecutive year. The Demon Deacons shot 290 (+6) in the final round to win by nine over the Gamecocks. WF’s Carolina Lopez-Chacarra posted a 54-hole total of 209 (-4) to win the individual title.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.