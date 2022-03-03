Adoption process delays causing orphans to be stuck in Ukraine

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are still trying to get out of Ukraine. People are watching and praying for the people as the war continues around the world and right here at home.

A Richmond Hill family is in the process of adopting two kids who are stuck in the war-torn country.

The Ukrainian government is shut down, so the Springer family said there are no adoptions. They’re trying to adopt two boys - Ivan and Tola.

The Springer family signed up to host them about two years ago. It all started with Ivan.

"Ivan" (Amber Springer)

They fell in love with Ivan and quickly realized they wanted to make him a part of their family, but there was a catch.

“Ivan said you be my mom and dad find my brother,” said Amber Springer.

He said they were a package deal.

“Ivan told us he had a little brother and if we wanted to adopt him we had to find his little brother,” said Thomas Springer.

They helped find Ivan’s brother, Tola or “Bam Bam” at another orphanage. They’ve spent a summer together and the kids just left from them weeks before the war.

The Springer Family (Amber Springer)

“At first it was like almost like it wasn’t real so I almost ignored it,” said Amber Springer. “I was getting tagged in these videos of these air raids, tagged in these bombs and all sorts of invasion videos.”

The mom said she sits by her phone everyday just waiting for a message that they’re okay.

There are no adoptions happening in Ukraine. The family said Tola and Ivan are sheltering in place.

“It’s extremely difficult to imagine these two kids who were just sleeping upstairs in a bomb shelter underground, waiting for us to come get them and we can’t,” said Amber Springer.

Springer said she’s glued to her phone just waiting to hear from them.

“Yesterday Ivan texted me from Facebook messenger and said ‘hi mom...I’m ok,’” said Amber Springer.

The only thing keeping them at peace is their faith.

“We just expect a miracle. We have to. We have no choice,” said Amber Springer.

And the hope that soon, they will be together again.

The Springer Family (Amber Springer)

“We’re doing everything we can and we won’t stop and we’ll take care of you forever no matter where you are in the world. We’re coming for you.”

The Springers said they are calling on the lawmakers to help.

The next steps are to get them evacuated out of Ukraine into a neighboring country. Then, get them Visas to come here so they aren’t left in another orphanage.

The family said all they need is for the community to pray.

