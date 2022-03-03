Sky Cams
Beaufort Memorial Hospital doctor gives COVID safety recommendations ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - With St. Patrick’s Day now two weeks away and some Lowcountry celebrations even closer than that.

WTOC spoke with Beaufort Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer about possible COVID concerns that could come with the holiday.

As people gather for St. Patrick’s Day around Beaufort county in the coming weeks, medical leaders are feeling better than they have over most of the last two years.

“We’re optimistic though that this time we won’t see the typical post-holiday spike,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, CMO at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

He says the nature of celebration this time of year should contribute to that.

“A lot of these celebrations hopefully with the warm weather, parades, etc., are outdoors so by definition those are lower risk activities.”

Even for indoor gatherings, Beaufort Memorial’s CMO says except for high-risk individuals, they’re less concerned than they’ve been in a while.

“The new guidelines say that if you’re in an area of low activity you can relax the masking and the social distancing.”

He also says continuing to wear masks can only help, but they’re just no longer strictly recommended.

