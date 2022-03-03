Bluffton Police release photo of person-of-interest in Dwon Fields Jr. case

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department has released a picture of a person-of-interest in the Dwon Fields Jr. homicide case.

Fields Jr. was killed on March 5, 2021. Detectives believe the man pictured has information about the case.

They’re asking for your help identifying him.

If you think you know who he is, call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

