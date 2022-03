GHSA basketball Final Four playoff schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia High School Association basketball state tournament Final Four brackets are set. Local match-ups are below:

Class 2A Boys

3/4 Woodville-Tompkins vs. Butler at Georgia College 8:00 P.M.

Class 3A Boys

3/5 Windsor Forest vs. Thomson at Georgia College 4:00 P.M.

3/5 Beach vs. Cross Creek at Georgia College 8:00 P.M.

Class 3A Girls

3/5 Pierce County vs. GACS at Georgia College 6:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.