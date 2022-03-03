Hearing continues in Bulloch Co. murder case

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A hearing continues in a Bulloch County murder case.

Much of the early testimony Thursday focused on where Marc Wilson’s car was in relation to the truck in which Haley Hutcheson was a passenger and what was said and done leading up to Marc Wilson firing his gun.

Wilson’s defense attorneys brought back to the stand some of the witnesses from Wednesday who were passengers in the pickup truck. They questioned them about their past statements of where the truck was in relation to Wilson’s car.

They also questioned whether they’d mistaken Wilson’s passenger and former girlfriend as someone they knew from Claxton.

Testimony also included Emma Rigdon, Wilson’s girlfriend at the time. She described the pickup truck swerving into their lane and the passengers leaning and gesturing out the windows.

She described the fear she and Wilson had and how he shouted toward the truck for them to stop harassing them.

She says Wilson fired his shots to scare them off, not imagining a bullet would strike one of the people inside. But under cross examination, she acknowledged that she didn’t hear any of the racial taunts that Wilson said they were hurling his way.

