Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Hearing continues in Bulloch Co. murder case

Marc Wilson
Marc Wilson(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A hearing continues in a Bulloch County murder case.

Much of the early testimony Thursday focused on where Marc Wilson’s car was in relation to the truck in which Haley Hutcheson was a passenger and what was said and done leading up to Marc Wilson firing his gun.

Wilson’s defense attorneys brought back to the stand some of the witnesses from Wednesday who were passengers in the pickup truck. They questioned them about their past statements of where the truck was in relation to Wilson’s car.

They also questioned whether they’d mistaken Wilson’s passenger and former girlfriend as someone they knew from Claxton.

Testimony also included Emma Rigdon, Wilson’s girlfriend at the time. She described the pickup truck swerving into their lane and the passengers leaning and gesturing out the windows.

She described the fear she and Wilson had and how he shouted toward the truck for them to stop harassing them.

She says Wilson fired his shots to scare them off, not imagining a bullet would strike one of the people inside. But under cross examination, she acknowledged that she didn’t hear any of the racial taunts that Wilson said they were hurling his way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Previous Stories:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
A deployment underway, thousands of 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are flying out of Savannah,...
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
The U.S. Navy is coming to Savannah later this month.
Navy Week coming to Savannah this month
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah

Latest News

Generic Graphic
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Beaufort Memorial Hospital
Lowcountry hospital has zero COVID cases in ICU
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed...
Judge to hear arguments if voters should decide on Camden Co. spaceport
Handcuffs
Man suspected of shooting officer in Clayton Co. turns himself in