High school basketball tournament scores Feb. 28-March 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High School basketball state tournament action continues for leagues across Georgia and South Carolina. This week’s results are below:

GHSA Elite Eight

Class 6A Girls

Rockdale County 64, Brunswick 56

Sequoyah 53, Bradwell Institute 44

Class 3A Girls

Pierce County 56, Central-Macon 34

Class 3A Boys

Beach 56, Burke County 52

Cross Creek 55, Groves 46

Windsor Forest 47, Sumter County 41

Thomson 79, Johnson 66

Boys Class 2A

Northeast Macon 67, Vidalia 53

Woodville-Tompkins 54, Model High School 51 (OT)

Class A Public Girls

Hancock Central 58, Montgomery County 56

Class A Private Boys

King’s Ridge 62, Calvary 47

SCHSL Lower State Finals

Boys Class 2A

York Prep 61, Wade Hampton 41

