Hotels, restaurants preparing for St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks with Visit Savannah say St. Patrick’s Day is the biggest single day event here and with traditions back on, hotels, bars, restaurants, and stores will be packed with people.

Joe Marinelli, President of Visit Savannah, says there is so much anticipation for the holiday and they’re certainly seeing that with high hotel occupancy.

“Talking with hoteliers, not only in the historic district but midtown, southside, out by the airport and even Tybee Island the bookings are really strong,” Marinelli said.

“For folks that haven’t made reservations either here or elsewhere, make them quick,” said Todd Costin, General Manager of Hyatt Regency.

Staff at Hyatt Regency say they expect to be full almost all week because many people stay for a few days either before or after the holiday.

“We have 351 rooms,” Costin said.

“How many of those are booked for that week,” WTOC asked.

“We’re hoping that all of them are,” Costin said.

Hotel occupancy is only half the story, though. Marinelli says the high rate of booked rooms doesn’t account for the many people who will book with an STVR company or Airbnb or who will stay with family and friends.

“The tourism season, after taking almost two years off, has kicked back in full force,” said Marinelli.

Restaurants and bars, like Moon River Brewing Company, are also busy preparing for the influx of people. The owner says, this year it’s all about making sure they have enough staff for the day.

“We’re still struggling to get all of those shifts covered especially when you start getting busy, so that’s going to be the real challenge,” said John Pinkerton, owner of Moon River Brewing Company

Pinkerton says their prep also includes stocking the shelves and being ready to give people the best experience possible when they walk in the door.

“Over the years we’ve kind of gotten to know what we need to have on hand. A lot of beer, a lot of liquor and a lot of food.”

One thing Visit Savannah encourages people to do is plan on spending the whole day downtown. Pop into the local businesses and enjoy what many have missed out on over the last two years.

