Judge to hear arguments if voters should decide on Camden Co. spaceport

This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. (Spaceport Camden via AP)(WRDW)
By Sean Evans
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of the proposed space port in Camden County is in the balance Thursday in Glynn County Superior Court.

A judge is hearing arguments about whether voters should be able to decide what happens with the project.

Back in January, Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett denied a request that would have stopped Camden County from buying the land where the spaceport would go. A group of citizens wanted that purchase put on hold until a referendum let voters decide what to do about it.

Judge Scarlett said back then that those trying to prevent the land deal waited too long to file their court paperwork.

Now, Judge Scarlett is again taking the topic of the future of the spaceport up for consideration. This time he’s listening to Camden County’s argument on why they believe the referendum should not happen at all.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

